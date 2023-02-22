Regal Partners Ltd Takes $1.24 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

