Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,149,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $276,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

