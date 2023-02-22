Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 658,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 522,000 shares.The stock last traded at $169.12 and had previously closed at $178.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.
Repligen Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.