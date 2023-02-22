Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 658,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 522,000 shares.The stock last traded at $169.12 and had previously closed at $178.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repligen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 15.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.