Request One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $110.99 million and $3.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00213603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.26 or 1.00008079 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11287334 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,850,873.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

