Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

WH opened at $76.31 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

