Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.