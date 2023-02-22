Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Udemy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Udemy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Udemy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 650,688 shares of company stock worth $7,367,399. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.