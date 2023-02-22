Research Analysts Set Expectations for Garrett Motion Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Garrett Motion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX opened at $7.91 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.