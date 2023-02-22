Research Analysts Set Expectations for Garrett Motion Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Garrett Motion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
GTX opened at $7.91 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
