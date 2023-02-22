Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVPGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

