Reviewing Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Khosla Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 5 4 0 2.18 Khosla Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.82%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition.

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $34.90 million 4.86 -$55.28 million ($3.06) -1.27 Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.69 million N/A N/A

Khosla Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -307.75% -92.65% -74.97% Khosla Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A -0.41%

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

