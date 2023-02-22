RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

RH stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.59. 388,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.79. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $412.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. Research analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,642,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

