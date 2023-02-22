Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $514.44

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.44 ($6.20) and traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.09). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.31), with a volume of 143,622 shares.

Robert Walters Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £376.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 514.28.

Robert Walters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.