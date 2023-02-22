Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) versus Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Financial Contrast

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$169.07 million ($3.06) -6.16 Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 21.79 -$247.41 million ($17.50) -0.17

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Biora Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biora Therapeutics. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Biora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00 Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 179.69%. Biora Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3,750.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122,850.82%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.01% -44.15% Biora Therapeutics -16,158.26% N/A -91.75%

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Biora Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

