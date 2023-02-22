Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.07. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

