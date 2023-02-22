Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as high as C$6.23. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 270,389 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.40 million. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4659176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

