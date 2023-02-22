Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,289 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.89.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

