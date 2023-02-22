Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $329.43. The company had a trading volume of 407,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.49 and a 200-day moving average of $340.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

