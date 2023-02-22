Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 6.7% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

MA stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,246. The company has a market cap of $340.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average is $339.47.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.