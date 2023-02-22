Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,306,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.