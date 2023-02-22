Rune (RUNE) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00007594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $35,501.30 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.85067317 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

