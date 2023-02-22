Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ryvyl Stock Down 2.2 %

Ryvyl stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 111.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

