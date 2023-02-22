Safe 1-Day Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $289.62 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $13.90 or 0.00056632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00224864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00103637 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00055602 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.67535589 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

