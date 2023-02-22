Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SB. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 174,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 904,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.