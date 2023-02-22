Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 24.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 21,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,086,902.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater Stock Down 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TDW stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. 386,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,151. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

