Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 242,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GXO shares. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

