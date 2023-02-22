Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $156,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 338,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

