Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $89,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 134.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 200,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 23.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 351.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 85,717 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,959. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

