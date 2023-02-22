Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $83,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $303,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kyndryl by 96.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 86,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kyndryl by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

