Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.
Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
SRPT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.
Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
