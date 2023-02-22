Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

SRPT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

