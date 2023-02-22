SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.46-12.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBAC traded down $18.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.90. 274,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,020 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
