SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.46-12.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $18.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.90. 274,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $294.68.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,020 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.