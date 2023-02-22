Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 46,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 495,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Scilex Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Get Scilex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.