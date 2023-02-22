Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.