SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,508 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 4.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 2.55% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $154,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 137,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 478,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

