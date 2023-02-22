SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

