SCS Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $351.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,140. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.00 and a 200-day moving average of $338.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

