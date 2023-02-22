SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.94. 77,164,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,116,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

