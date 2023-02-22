SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $386,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $200.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,576. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

