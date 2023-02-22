SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

