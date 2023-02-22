Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 3.8% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in SEA by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $150.98.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

