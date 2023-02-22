Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,375.10

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $8,375.10 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00223828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00761535 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,889.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

