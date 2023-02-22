Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,377.12

Secret (SIE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Secret has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $8,377.12 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00224201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00102468 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00761535 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,889.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

