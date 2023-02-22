Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $222.82

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.82 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 219.30 ($2.64). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 65,964 shares changing hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.34. The company has a market cap of £218.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,446.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Securities Trust of Scotland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

