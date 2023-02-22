Seiren Games Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,352.21 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $16,352.21 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

