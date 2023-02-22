SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.21. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
