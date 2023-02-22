Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.64

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (SEIGY)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.