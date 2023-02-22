ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 6.3% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Diker Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.91, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

