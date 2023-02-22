Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,694.68

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,694.68 ($32.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,834 ($34.13). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,823 ($34.00), with a volume of 260,250 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($39.50) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,986 ($35.96).

Severn Trent Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,693.68. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4,091.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

