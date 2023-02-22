SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Up 17.9%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) shares rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,650% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
SGL Carbon Trading Up 17.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.
About SGL Carbon
SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.
