Sharon Mates Sells 27,848 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,154. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

