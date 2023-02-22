Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as high as C$14.32. Shawcor shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 94,683 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on SCL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$905.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

